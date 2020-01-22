Listen Live Sports

McNeese St. 77, SE Louisiana 61

MCNEESE ST. (10-9)

Hutchinson 1-1 2-2 5, Kennedy 11-13 4-4 26, Brown 1-5 2-2 4, Lawson 4-13 6-7 14, Kuxhausen 6-10 2-2 19, T.Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Moore 1-2 1-2 3, Harrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 18-21 77.

SE LOUISIANA (5-14)

Julien 2-6 0-2 5, Smith 4-7 6-7 14, Kirby 1-6 1-1 3, Brewer 6-12 0-0 15, Starwood 7-22 1-2 17, Caldwell 1-2 2-2 4, Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Romanov 0-2 0-1 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 10-15 61.

Halftime_McNeese St. 31-24. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 7-17 (Kuxhausen 5-7, Hutchinson 1-1, Baker 1-2, Brown 0-1, T.Johnson 0-2, Lawson 0-4), SE Louisiana 7-21 (Brewer 3-5, Starwood 2-4, Julien 1-2, Butler 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Romanov 0-1, Smith 0-2, Kirby 0-3). Fouled Out_Romanov. Rebounds_McNeese St. 34 (Brown 14), SE Louisiana 26 (Brewer 9). Assists_McNeese St. 16 (Brown 6), SE Louisiana 12 (Julien 6). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 17, SE Louisiana 19. A_772 (7,500).

