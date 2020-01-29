McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74, OT

NICHOLLS (14-8)

K.Johnson 2-7 0-0 6, Harvey 3-10 3-4 9, A.Jones 11-22 0-0 25, Hunter 1-9 0-0 3, McClanahan 5-13 0-0 14, Alatishe 5-9 3-4 13, McGhee 1-3 0-0 2, Lyons 1-3 0-0 2, Buford 0-1 0-0 0, B.Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-77 6-8 74.

MCNEESE ST. (12-9)

Lawson 6-17 1-4 13, Brown 7-13 1-2 15, Kennedy 7-14 2-5 16, Kuxhausen 6-9 4-4 22, T.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Baker 3-7 0-0 9, Hutchinson 1-2 0-0 2, T.Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 8-15 80.

Halftime_McNeese St. 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 10-32 (McClanahan 4-10, A.Jones 3-6, K.Johnson 2-3, Hunter 1-7, Alatishe 0-1, McGhee 0-1, Harvey 0-4), McNeese St. 10-24 (Kuxhausen 6-9, Baker 3-7, T.Johnson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Hutchinson 0-1, Lawson 0-3). Fouled Out_McClanahan. Rebounds_Nicholls 36 (Alatishe 9), McNeese St. 48 (Kennedy 20). Assists_Nicholls 12 (K.Johnson 6), McNeese St. 16 (Lawson, T.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Nicholls 21, McNeese St. 13. A_3,623 (4,200).

