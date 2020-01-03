McNeese St. looks for road win vs Central Ark.

McNeese State (5-8, 0-2) vs. Central Arkansas (3-11, 2-1)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State looks for its third straight win over Central Arkansas at Farris Center. Central Arkansas’ last win at home against the Cowboys came on Jan. 24, 2013.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Sha’markus Kennedy is averaging 15.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks to lead the charge for the Cowboys. A.J. Lawson is also a primary contributor, putting up 14.8 points per game. The Bears have been led by Eddy Kayouloud, who is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.EFFECTIVE EDDY: Kayouloud has connected on 25.6 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 75: McNeese State is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

FLOOR SPACING: McNeese State’s Dru Kuxhausen has attempted 114 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 15 for 32 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 82.2 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 11th among Division I teams. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 89.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 303rd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.