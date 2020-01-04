Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Howard 66

January 4, 2020 6:31 pm
 
HOWARD (2-13)

Williams 8-13 4-7 21, Bristol 4-9 1-1 10, Robinson 7-11 2-2 18, Cousins 1-5 4-7 6, Bethea 3-7 1-2 7, Foster 0-5 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 1-2 1, Garvey 1-4 0-0 3, Toure 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, P.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 13-21 66.

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (2-14)

Anderson 1-6 2-2 5, Cheeseman 5-11 7-13 17, Gibson 4-7 5-8 14, Gyamfi 2-2 0-1 4, Frost 2-5 0-0 5, Bartley 2-3 1-2 6, Phillip 1-7 5-6 7, Prevost 3-4 2-2 8, Urrutia 0-0 0-0 0, Guy 2-4 3-3 7, Voyles 1-5 0-0 2, Adams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-55 25-37 78.

Halftime_Md.-Eastern Shore 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Howard 5-20 (Robinson 2-4, Bristol 1-2, Garvey 1-3, Williams 1-3, Lee 0-1, Bethea 0-2, Foster 0-5), Md.-Eastern Shore 5-23 (Adams 1-1, Bartley 1-2, Frost 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Gibson 1-4, Cheeseman 0-1, Voyles 0-3, Phillip 0-5). Fouled Out_Cousins, Garvey. Rebounds_Howard 32 (Bristol 8), Md.-Eastern Shore 35 (Cheeseman 7). Assists_Howard 11 (Robinson 5), Md.-Eastern Shore 17 (Frost 4). Total Fouls_Howard 28, Md.-Eastern Shore 22. A_555 (5,500).

