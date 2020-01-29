Listen Live Sports

Memphis 59, UCF 57

January 29, 2020 9:02 pm
 
MEMPHIS (15-5)

Achiuwa 7-15 4-6 18, Ellis 5-10 1-2 13, Jeffries 0-5 0-0 0, Thomas 8-11 0-0 20, Quinones 1-4 0-1 2, Baugh 1-4 0-0 2, Lomax 0-2 0-0 0, Dandridge 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Maurice 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 5-9 59.

UCF (11-9)

DeJesus 6-14 0-0 13, Ingram 2-6 2-2 6, Smith 4-13 5-9 13, Mahan 2-6 2-2 6, Milon 3-6 0-0 6, Green 4-8 0-0 11, Fuller 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 9-13 57.

Halftime_UCF 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 6-15 (Thomas 4-6, Ellis 2-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Harris 0-2, Quinones 0-2), UCF 4-15 (Green 3-6, DeJesus 1-1, Ingram 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mahan 0-3, Milon 0-3). Rebounds_Memphis 38 (Achiuwa 13), UCF 27 (Smith 10). Assists_Memphis 12 (Quinones 4), UCF 7 (Smith, Johnson 2). Total Fouls_Memphis 14, UCF 15. A_5,774 (9,465).

