Memphis looks for home win vs UConn

UConn (11-9, 2-5) vs. Memphis (15-5, 4-3)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its fourth straight win over UConn at FedExForum. The last victory for the Huskies at Memphis was a 77-57 win on Feb. 4, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa has averaged 15.2 points and 10.3 rebounds while D.J. Jeffries has put up 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Huskies, Christian Vital has averaged 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Josh Carlton has put up nine points and 6.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 30.2 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 89.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: UConn is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 11-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

COLD SPELL: UConn has lost its last four road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 66.5 per game.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

