Mercer 71, ETSU 55

MERCER (11-11)

Stair 4-7 2-2 11, Dimitrijevic 6-9 4-5 18, Love 2-5 3-6 7, Bender 6-9 2-4 14, Robertson 3-4 2-2 8, Gary 1-3 0-0 3, Baffuto 5-5 0-2 10, Glisson 0-0 0-0 0, Urey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-42 13-21 71.

ETSU (18-4)

Tisdale 3-5 1-3 7, Hodges 6-12 0-1 12, N’Guessan 5-9 1-2 11, Williamson 3-9 3-6 10, Patterson 2-5 1-4 5, Good 0-6 0-0 0, Boyd 1-9 2-2 4, Hugley 2-4 0-0 6, Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Corley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 8-18 55.

Halftime_Mercer 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Mercer 4-11 (Dimitrijevic 2-3, Gary 1-2, Stair 1-4, Love 0-2), ETSU 3-22 (Hugley 2-2, Williamson 1-4, N’Guessan 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Tisdale 0-1, Weber 0-1, Hodges 0-2, Good 0-4, Boyd 0-6). Rebounds_Mercer 34 (Stair 15), ETSU 24 (Tisdale 7). Assists_Mercer 14 (Stair 4), ETSU 12 (Boyd 3). Total Fouls_Mercer 20, ETSU 18. A_4,608 (6,149).

