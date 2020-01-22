Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mercer 85, W. Carolina 79

January 22, 2020 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

W. CAROLINA (12-6)

Faulkner 9-17 2-2 23, Dotson 7-11 8-11 22, Halvorsen 2-7 0-0 6, McCray 5-9 0-0 13, Steger 4-8 0-1 11, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Cork 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 10-14 79.

MERCER (9-11)

Stair 5-14 5-5 17, Dimitrijevic 7-13 7-7 24, Gary 6-9 5-6 20, Robertson 2-5 0-0 5, Bender 3-6 0-0 6, Glisson 3-5 1-2 7, Love 2-7 0-0 4, Baffuto 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 18-20 85.

Halftime_Mercer 39-33. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 11-30 (Steger 3-5, McCray 3-6, Faulkner 3-9, Halvorsen 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Harris 0-2), Mercer 9-22 (Gary 3-4, Dimitrijevic 3-7, Stair 2-7, Robertson 1-3, Love 0-1). Rebounds_W. Carolina 27 (Dotson 10), Mercer 31 (Stair 13). Assists_W. Carolina 15 (Dotson 6), Mercer 15 (Stair, Dimitrijevic 4). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 16, Mercer 15. A_2,572 (3,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate