Mercer 85, W. Carolina 79

W. CAROLINA (12-6)

Faulkner 9-17 2-2 23, Dotson 7-11 8-11 22, Halvorsen 2-7 0-0 6, McCray 5-9 0-0 13, Steger 4-8 0-1 11, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Cork 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 10-14 79.

MERCER (9-11)

Stair 5-14 5-5 17, Dimitrijevic 7-13 7-7 24, Gary 6-9 5-6 20, Robertson 2-5 0-0 5, Bender 3-6 0-0 6, Glisson 3-5 1-2 7, Love 2-7 0-0 4, Baffuto 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 18-20 85.

Halftime_Mercer 39-33. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 11-30 (Steger 3-5, McCray 3-6, Faulkner 3-9, Halvorsen 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Harris 0-2), Mercer 9-22 (Gary 3-4, Dimitrijevic 3-7, Stair 2-7, Robertson 1-3, Love 0-1). Rebounds_W. Carolina 27 (Dotson 10), Mercer 31 (Stair 13). Assists_W. Carolina 15 (Dotson 6), Mercer 15 (Stair, Dimitrijevic 4). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 16, Mercer 15. A_2,572 (3,500).

