Mercer 90, Samford 75

January 18, 2020 5:08 pm
 
MERCER (8-11)

Dimitrijevic 8-13 3-4 25, Gary 5-13 2-2 13, Stair 11-18 0-1 26, Robertson 3-5 3-3 10, Glisson 2-5 0-1 4, Love 2-2 0-0 4, Bender 1-3 0-0 2, Baffuto 2-2 2-3 6, Urey 0-0 0-0 0, Prendergast 0-0 0-0 0, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 10-14 90.

SAMFORD (8-12)

Austin 4-11 2-2 14, Allen 5-14 6-6 16, Sharkey 0-6 2-2 2, Thomas 1-2 3-4 5, Robinson 4-7 6-7 15, Dye 4-6 2-5 10, Dupree 3-6 4-4 11, Padgett 0-0 0-0 0, Tatum 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 25-30 75.

Halftime_Mercer 51-32. 3-Point Goals_Mercer 12-25 (Dimitrijevic 6-8, Stair 4-8, Robertson 1-2, Gary 1-7), Samford 6-14 (Austin 4-6, Dupree 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Sharkey 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out_Stair, Love. Rebounds_Mercer 29 (Stair 9), Samford 25 (Allen 11). Assists_Mercer 15 (Dimitrijevic 5), Samford 6 (Robinson 2). Total Fouls_Mercer 24, Samford 17. A_763 (4,974).

