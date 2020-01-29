Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Merrill scores 14 to lead Utah State past Wyoming 68-45

January 29, 2020 4:10 am
 
< a min read
      

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Sam Merrill had 14 points as Utah State romped past Wyoming 68-45 on Tuesday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for Utah State (17-6, 6-4 Mountain West Conference). Brock Miller added 11 points. Utah State totaled 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kwane Marble II had 14 points for the Cowboys (5-17, 0-10), whose losing streak reached eight games. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points.

Utah State faces San Diego State on the road on Saturday. Wyoming matches up against San Jose State on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU