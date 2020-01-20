Merrimack 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 55

MERRIMACK (12-8)

Hayes 2-5 2-2 6, Lord 5-11 0-0 13, Joyner 11-12 4-4 28, Watkins 4-6 2-2 10, Jensen 2-6 0-0 6, Reid 2-3 3-4 9, Derring 0-2 0-0 0, Minor 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-46 11-12 72.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (12-6)

Gaskins 4-6 4-4 12, Braxton 6-9 0-0 12, Laskey 4-10 0-0 10, Dixon-Conover 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 4-8 3-5 11, Meredith 2-7 0-0 4, Flagg 2-4 0-0 4, Kuzavas 1-1 0-0 2, Ikediashi 0-1 0-0 0, Burch 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Labriolo 0-0 0-0 0, Seidel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 7-9 55.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 9-19 (Lord 3-6, Joyner 2-2, Reid 2-3, Jensen 2-6, Derring 0-2), St. Francis (Pa.) 2-12 (Laskey 2-5, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Gaskins 0-1, Meredith 0-5). Rebounds_Merrimack 22 (Lord 7), St. Francis (Pa.) 21 (Thompson 6). Assists_Merrimack 17 (Hayes 9), St. Francis (Pa.) 12 (Dixon-Conover 3). Total Fouls_Merrimack 14, St. Francis (Pa.) 12. A_1,080 (3,500).

