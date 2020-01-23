Listen Live Sports

Merrimack 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 71, 2OT

January 23, 2020 9:35 pm
 
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (4-14)

Jenkins 3-11 3-3 9, Powell 4-10 4-4 14, Malone-Key 1-4 0-0 2, Bishop 8-19 4-4 20, Williams 5-10 1-1 11, Dunn 1-3 2-2 5, Dadika 2-3 4-5 8, McManus 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 1-1 0-0 2, Saliba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 18-19 71.

MERRIMACK (13-8)

Hayes 3-6 2-2 8, Lord 7-14 0-0 20, Watkins 1-6 0-2 2, Joyner 7-14 6-7 21, Reid 1-8 2-2 5, Jensen 1-7 1-2 4, Derring 1-1 0-0 3, Minor 3-7 5-9 11, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 16-24 74.

Halftime_Merrimack 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 3-14 (Powell 2-4, Dunn 1-3, Bishop 0-2, Malone-Key 0-2, Jenkins 0-3), Merrimack 10-25 (Lord 6-12, Derring 1-1, Joyner 1-1, Jensen 1-5, Reid 1-5, Watkins 0-1). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 38 (Bishop 13), Merrimack 38 (Joyner 9). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 9 (Jenkins 3), Merrimack 16 (Hayes 6). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 20, Merrimack 15. A_955 (1,200).

