Miami 68, Clemson 64

CLEMSON (7-12)

Robinson 5-10 0-0 10, Thornton 3-13 1-4 7, Hank 5-11 4-5 14, Spray 4-11 2-2 14, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Cherry 3-3 1-2 7, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 1-3 1-1 3, Meertens 1-2 4-5 6, Totals 23-59 13-19 64

MIAMI (11-8)

Harden 2-6 5-6 9, Jackson 5-6 0-2 10, Banks 1-7 0-1 2, Gray 4-13 6-6 16, Marshall 8-12 1-3 22, Huston 3-8 0-0 6, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-4 0-0 0, Mason 0-3 0-0 0, Salgues 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 24-61 12-18 68

Clemson 9 15 18 22 — 64 Miami 14 24 20 10 — 68

3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-19 (Robinson 0-3, Hank 0-1, Spray 4-10, Thomas 1-4, Hayes 0-1), Miami 8-27 (Harden 0-3, Banks 0-2, Gray 2-7, Marshall 5-8, Huston 0-1, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-3, Mason 0-2, Salgues 1-1). Assists_Clemson 15 (Thomas 5), Miami 18 (Gray 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 47 (Robinson 5-6), Miami 31 (Jackson 3-5). Total Fouls_Clemson 18, Miami 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,316.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.