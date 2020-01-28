Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61

VIRGINIA TECH (14-7)

Bede 1-6 1-4 3, Horne 2-7 0-0 6, Nolley 6-15 0-0 14, Radford 9-12 4-5 22, Cattoor 2-3 0-0 6, Alleyne 3-4 0-0 7, Cone 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkins 1-8 0-0 3, Ojiako 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 5-9 61.

MIAMI (11-9)

Vasiljevic 7-16 2-4 18, Waardenburg 3-4 2-3 9, Beverly 4-8 4-4 13, Wong 3-7 3-3 10, Miller 5-6 1-1 11, McGusty 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 3-6 1-1 7, Stone 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 13-16 71.

Halftime_Miami 44-25. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 8-22 (Cattoor 2-3, Horne 2-3, Nolley 2-6, Alleyne 1-2, Wilkins 1-5, Bede 0-1, Cone 0-2), Miami 6-15 (Vasiljevic 2-8, Beverly 1-1, Waardenburg 1-1, McGusty 1-2, Wong 1-2, Stone 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 29 (Radford 8), Miami 33 (Miller 9). Assists_Virginia Tech 14 (Bede 8), Miami 10 (Beverly 6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 19, Miami 12. A_5,197 (8,000).

