Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Miami downs E. Michigan 73-68 behind Coleman-Lands

January 25, 2020 7:10 pm
 
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 16 points off the bench and Nike Sibande scored 14 and Miami (OH) beat Eastern Michigan 73-68 on Saturday.

Dae Dae Grant added 14 points and Dalonte Brown 10 and the Redhawks kept Eastern Michigan winless in Mid-American Conference play. Miami (9-11, 2-5) ended a two-game losing streak.

Coleman-Lands’ 3-pointer with 10:38 remaining broke a 52-all tie and Miami never trailed again. Darion Spottsville made two foul shots with 30 seconds to go and the Eagles were within 69-68, but Coleman-Lands scored a layup with 18 seconds left. Thomas Binelli missed a 3 for the attempt to tie, and Grant sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Binelli led EMU (10-10, 0-7) with 17 points, Boubacar Toure scored 16 with 12 rebounds and four blocks, Spottsville scored 12 and Ty Groce 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

