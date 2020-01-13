Miami looks to end streak vs Kent State

Kent State (13-3, 3-0) vs. Miami (7-9, 0-3)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State looks to extend Miami’s conference losing streak to eight games. Miami’s last MAC win came against the Bowling Green Falcons 82-69 on Feb. 26, 2019. Kent State won 79-73 over Central Michigan on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors. Antonio Williams, Danny Pippen, Troy Simons and CJ Williamson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Golden Flashes points over the team’s last five games.

MAC IMPROVEMENT: The RedHawks have scored 78.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 71.4 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has had his hand in 44 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. Williams has 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Kent State’s Tervell Beck has attempted nine 3-pointers and has connected on 33.3 percent of them.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the RedHawks. Miami has an assist on 31 of 82 field goals (37.8 percent) across its past three contests while Kent State has assists on 45 of 90 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kent State offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Flashes 21st among Division I teams. The Miami defense has allowed 72.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 236th overall).

