Miami looks to extend streak vs Pitt

Pittsburgh (11-4, 2-2) vs. Miami (9-5, 1-3)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. In its last six wins against the Panthers, Miami has won by an average of 12 points. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on Feb. 5, 2014, a 59-55 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Panthers have been led by sophomores Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens. Johnson has averaged 12.3 points and five assists while McGowens has accounted for 12.9 points and two steals per contest. The Hurricanes have been led by Kameron McGusty and Chris Lykes, who have combined to score 30.6 points per outing.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Canes. Miami has 20 assists on 68 field goals (29.4 percent) across its past three outings while Pittsburgh has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Pittsburgh defense has held opponents to just 60.7 points per game, the 22nd-lowest in Division I. Miami has given up an average of 73.1 points through 14 games (ranked 243rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.