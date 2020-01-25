Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami (Ohio) 73, E. Michigan 68

January 25, 2020 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

E. MICHIGAN (10-10)

Toure 4-4 8-13 16, Groce 4-7 2-2 10, Binelli 6-13 0-0 17, Morgan 1-6 2-2 4, Spottsville 3-4 6-7 12, Montero 3-5 2-2 9, Gibbs 0-6 0-0 0, Dillard 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 20-26 68.

MIAMI (OHIO) (9-11)

Sibande 5-8 4-4 14, Grant 3-11 4-4 13, Coleman-Lands 6-10 0-0 16, Brown 5-12 0-0 10, Bowman 3-3 0-0 7, Lairy 2-4 0-0 4, Jovic 1-3 0-0 3, McNamara 3-5 0-0 6, Ayah 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 8-8 73.

Halftime_E. Michigan 37-34. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 6-21 (Binelli 5-12, Montero 1-2, Dillard 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Groce 0-2, Gibbs 0-3), Miami (Ohio) 9-26 (Coleman-Lands 4-8, Grant 3-9, Bowman 1-1, Jovic 1-3, Lairy 0-1, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out_Groce. Rebounds_E. Michigan 26 (Toure 12), Miami (Ohio) 27 (Sibande 8). Assists_E. Michigan 10 (Spottsville 4), Miami (Ohio) 19 (Lairy 8). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 14, Miami (Ohio) 16. A_1,144 (6,400).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in