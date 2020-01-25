Miami (Ohio) 73, E. Michigan 68

E. MICHIGAN (10-10)

Toure 4-4 8-13 16, Groce 4-7 2-2 10, Binelli 6-13 0-0 17, Morgan 1-6 2-2 4, Spottsville 3-4 6-7 12, Montero 3-5 2-2 9, Gibbs 0-6 0-0 0, Dillard 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 20-26 68.

MIAMI (OHIO) (9-11)

Sibande 5-8 4-4 14, Grant 3-11 4-4 13, Coleman-Lands 6-10 0-0 16, Brown 5-12 0-0 10, Bowman 3-3 0-0 7, Lairy 2-4 0-0 4, Jovic 1-3 0-0 3, McNamara 3-5 0-0 6, Ayah 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 8-8 73.

Halftime_E. Michigan 37-34. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 6-21 (Binelli 5-12, Montero 1-2, Dillard 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Groce 0-2, Gibbs 0-3), Miami (Ohio) 9-26 (Coleman-Lands 4-8, Grant 3-9, Bowman 1-1, Jovic 1-3, Lairy 0-1, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out_Groce. Rebounds_E. Michigan 26 (Toure 12), Miami (Ohio) 27 (Sibande 8). Assists_E. Michigan 10 (Spottsville 4), Miami (Ohio) 19 (Lairy 8). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 14, Miami (Ohio) 16. A_1,144 (6,400).

