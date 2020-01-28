Listen Live Sports

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

January 28, 2020 9:09 pm
 
MICHIGAN (12-8)

Brooks 6-12 4-6 20, Johns 5-6 5-7 16, DeJulius 1-7 3-5 5, Teske 4-7 1-2 9, Wagner 8-15 1-1 18, Nunez 1-6 0-0 3, Baird 0-0 0-0 0, Castleton 2-2 1-1 5, Davis 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 28-56 16-24 79.

NEBRASKA (7-14)

Mack 7-14 0-2 19, Thorbjarnarson 3-6 1-2 8, Cheatham 7-11 3-4 17, Burke 3-12 1-2 7, Cross 6-11 2-2 17, Ouedraogo 0-4 0-0 0, Easley 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Arop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 7-12 68.

Halftime_Michigan 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 7-24 (Brooks 4-10, Johns 1-1, Wagner 1-5, Nunez 1-6, DeJulius 0-2), Nebraska 9-21 (Mack 5-7, Cross 3-5, Thorbjarnarson 1-3, Cheatham 0-1, Green 0-1, Burke 0-4). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Michigan 39 (Brooks 9), Nebraska 25 (Thorbjarnarson 8). Assists_Michigan 13 (Brooks 4), Nebraska 16 (Mack 9). Total Fouls_Michigan 16, Nebraska 22.

