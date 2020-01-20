Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Michigan St. 66, Rutgers 55

January 20, 2020 8:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

MICHIGAN ST. (11-7)

Belles 3-9 1-2 7, Hollie 0-0 0-0 0, Clouden 5-13 4-5 14, Joiner 7-9 1-2 20, McCutcheon 3-7 2-2 10, Cook 1-9 2-2 5, Parks 0-0 0-0 0, Ayrault 2-5 3-4 7, Ozment 1-3 0-0 3, Winston 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 13-17 66

RUTGERS (15-3)

Gilles 1-3 0-0 2, Wallace 3-6 0-0 6, Guirantes 10-24 5-9 28, Mack 3-10 3-6 9, Sanders 2-10 0-0 4, Singleton 0-2 0-0 0, Davenport 0-0 0-0 0, Broughton 1-2 2-2 4, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 21-59 10-17 55

Michigan St. 21 17 13 15 66
Rutgers 14 13 22 6 55

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 9-19 (Clouden 0-3, Joiner 5-6, McCutcheon 2-4, Cook 1-3, Ayrault 0-2, Ozment 1-1), Rutgers 3-14 (Gilles 0-1, Guirantes 3-6, Mack 0-3, Sanders 0-3, Broughton 0-1). Assists_Michigan St. 14 (Clouden 6), Rutgers 7 (Sanders 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan St. 47 (Belles 6-13), Rutgers 26 (Singleton 3-4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 14, Rutgers 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,084.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate