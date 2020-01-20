Michigan St. 66, Rutgers 55

MICHIGAN ST. (11-7)

Belles 3-9 1-2 7, Hollie 0-0 0-0 0, Clouden 5-13 4-5 14, Joiner 7-9 1-2 20, McCutcheon 3-7 2-2 10, Cook 1-9 2-2 5, Parks 0-0 0-0 0, Ayrault 2-5 3-4 7, Ozment 1-3 0-0 3, Winston 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 13-17 66

RUTGERS (15-3)

Gilles 1-3 0-0 2, Wallace 3-6 0-0 6, Guirantes 10-24 5-9 28, Mack 3-10 3-6 9, Sanders 2-10 0-0 4, Singleton 0-2 0-0 0, Davenport 0-0 0-0 0, Broughton 1-2 2-2 4, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 21-59 10-17 55

Michigan St. 21 17 13 15 — 66 Rutgers 14 13 22 6 — 55

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 9-19 (Clouden 0-3, Joiner 5-6, McCutcheon 2-4, Cook 1-3, Ayrault 0-2, Ozment 1-1), Rutgers 3-14 (Gilles 0-1, Guirantes 3-6, Mack 0-3, Sanders 0-3, Broughton 0-1). Assists_Michigan St. 14 (Clouden 6), Rutgers 7 (Sanders 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan St. 47 (Belles 6-13), Rutgers 26 (Singleton 3-4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 14, Rutgers 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,084.

