Michigan St. 68, Ohio St. 65

OHIO ST. (10-7)

Juhasz 2-10 3-4 7, Patty 5-8 1-2 12, Greene 3-8 3-4 10, Miller 0-5 1-2 1, Sheldon 4-6 0-0 11, Mikulasikova 4-4 2-3 11, Wone Aranaz 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 2-7 0-0 5, Crooms 2-5 0-0 4, Satterfield 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 24-60 10-15 65

MICHIGAN ST. (10-7)

Belles 4-8 0-1 8, Hollie 2-3 0-0 4, Clouden 6-17 7-7 20, Joiner 3-6 1-2 9, McCutcheon 4-8 0-0 9, Cook 4-8 1-2 10, Parks 0-0 0-0 0, Ozment 2-4 1-2 6, Winston 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 26-56 10-14 68

Ohio St. 15 16 13 21 — 65 Michigan St. 14 12 22 20 — 68

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 7-18 (Juhasz 0-1, Patty 1-3, Greene 1-3, Miller 0-1, Sheldon 3-3, Mikulasikova 1-1, Wone Aranaz 0-1, Bell 1-3, Crooms 0-1, Satterfield 0-1), Michigan St. 6-12 (Clouden 1-4, Joiner 2-4, McCutcheon 1-1, Cook 1-2, Ozment 1-1). Assists_Ohio St. 19 (Bell 6), Michigan St. 20 (McCutcheon 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 39 (Juhasz 6-10), Michigan St. 31 (Belles 2-6). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 16, Michigan St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,700.

