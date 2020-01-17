Middle Tenn. looks for road win vs FIU

Middle Tennessee (4-14, 0-5) vs. Florida International (12-6, 3-2)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee looks for its third straight win over Florida International at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Florida International’s last win at home against the Blue Raiders came on March 5, 2015.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have collectively accounted for 48 percent of Florida International’s scoring this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Middle Tennessee, C.J. Jones, Antonio Green and Donovan Sims have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season.

Advertisement

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENTS: The Blue Raiders have scored 68.8 points per game and allowed 76.6 points per game across five conference games. Those are both improvements over the 65.3 points scored and 81.5 points given up to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 41.5 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Middle Tennessee has dropped its last six road games, scoring 67.3 points and allowing 82.5 points during those contests. Florida International has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 86.1 points while giving up 69.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International offense has scored 80.9 points per game this season, ranking the Panthers 16th among Division 1 teams. The Middle Tennessee defense has allowed 76.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 279th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.