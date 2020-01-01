Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mike scores 24 to lead SMU over South Florida 82-64

January 1, 2020 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Isiaha Mike had 24 points as SMU beat South Florida 82-64 on Wednesday in their first American Athletic Conference game of the season.

Tyson Jolly had 14 points and six rebounds for SMU (10-2). Kendric Davis added 12 points and 10 assists, and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 12 points. SMU posted a season-high 24 assists.

The Mustangs opened the second half on a 12-3 run to extend their lead to 25 points.

Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (7-7). Xavier Castaneda added 10 points, and Michael Durr had eight rebounds.

Advertisement

SMU plays Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. South Florida takes on UConn at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time