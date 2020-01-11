Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Miller leads balanced UNC Greensboro in win over Furman

January 11, 2020 10:25 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 18 points to lead five UNC Greensboro players in double figures as the Spartans topped Furman 86-73 on Saturday night.

Kaleb Hunter added 15 points, Michael Hueitt Jr. 13, Angelo Allegri 11 and Mohammed Abdulsalam 10 for the Spartans (13-5, 3-2 Southern Conference). Hunter also had six rebounds. James Dickey had eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Noah Gurley had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Paladins (14-4, 4-1 Southern Conference), whose seven-game win streak was broken. Mike Bothwell and Clay Mounce added 13 points each.

UNC Greensboro plays at The Citadel on Wednesday. Furman faces Western Carolina at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

