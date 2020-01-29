Listen Live Sports

Miller scores 23, UNC Greensboro tops Western Carolina 72-58

January 29, 2020 10:22 pm
 
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 23 points as UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 72-58 on Wednesday night.

Kyrin Galloway had 15 points and three blocks for UNC Greensboro (17-5, 7-2 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. James Dickey added 12 rebounds.

Western Carolina scored 18 points in the second half, missing 11 3-pointers and making only six field goals. UNC Greensboro outscored the Catamounts by 15 points in the second half despite 3-of-16 shooting from 3-point distance and 37% shooting overall.

Carlos Dotson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Catamounts (13-7, 5-4). Mason Faulkner added six assists.

UNC Greensboro plays at East Tennessee State on Saturday. Western Carolina plays at Chattanooga on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

