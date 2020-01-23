Milwaukee 75, Youngstown St. 73, OT

MILWAUKEE (10-10)

Jo.Thomas 6-13 2-4 15, Roy 4-18 2-4 10, Abram 9-19 1-2 19, Lucas 5-12 0-0 10, Brown 2-4 2-2 8, Wilbourn 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 2-3 1-3 5, Sessoms 3-3 0-1 6, Bingham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-77 8-16 75.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (11-10)

Cathcart 6-12 4-6 19, Bohannon 7-12 3-7 17, Quisenberry 8-20 1-3 17, Simmons 2-7 3-4 9, Akuchie 4-9 1-4 9, Bentley 0-1 0-0 0, Hamperian 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 1-3 0-0 2, Pedersen 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Ja.Thomas 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-64 12-26 73.

Halftime_Milwaukee 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 3-19 (Brown 2-4, Jo.Thomas 1-1, Wilbourn 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Roy 0-5, Abram 0-6), Youngstown St. 5-22 (Cathcart 3-6, Simmons 2-4, Bohannon 0-1, Morgan 0-2, Quisenberry 0-4, Akuchie 0-5). Fouled Out_Lucas. Rebounds_Milwaukee 39 (Abram 13), Youngstown St. 34 (Akuchie 9). Assists_Milwaukee 12 (Lucas 5), Youngstown St. 14 (Quisenberry 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Youngstown St. 19. A_1,712 (6,300).

