Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Milwaukee 75, Youngstown St. 73, OT

January 23, 2020 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (10-10)

Jo.Thomas 6-13 2-4 15, Roy 4-18 2-4 10, Abram 9-19 1-2 19, Lucas 5-12 0-0 10, Brown 2-4 2-2 8, Wilbourn 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 2-3 1-3 5, Sessoms 3-3 0-1 6, Bingham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-77 8-16 75.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (11-10)

Cathcart 6-12 4-6 19, Bohannon 7-12 3-7 17, Quisenberry 8-20 1-3 17, Simmons 2-7 3-4 9, Akuchie 4-9 1-4 9, Bentley 0-1 0-0 0, Hamperian 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 1-3 0-0 2, Pedersen 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Ja.Thomas 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-64 12-26 73.

Halftime_Milwaukee 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 3-19 (Brown 2-4, Jo.Thomas 1-1, Wilbourn 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Roy 0-5, Abram 0-6), Youngstown St. 5-22 (Cathcart 3-6, Simmons 2-4, Bohannon 0-1, Morgan 0-2, Quisenberry 0-4, Akuchie 0-5). Fouled Out_Lucas. Rebounds_Milwaukee 39 (Abram 13), Youngstown St. 34 (Akuchie 9). Assists_Milwaukee 12 (Lucas 5), Youngstown St. 14 (Quisenberry 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Youngstown St. 19. A_1,712 (6,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in