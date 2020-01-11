Listen Live Sports

Minlend, Lull carry San Francisco over Pacific 79-75

January 11, 2020 10:14 pm
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 19 points, Jimbo Lull added 13 with nine rebounds and San Francisco beat Pacific 79-75 on Saturday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny hit 3 of 3 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Jordan Ratinho added 11 for the Dons (13-6, 2-2 West Coast Conference), who shot 51% from the field. Josh Kunen scored 10 points and had eight boards.

Jamaree Bouyea, the Dons’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, had five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Jahbril Price-Noel led Pacific (14-5, 2-1) with a career-high 20 points off the bench and Jahlil Tripp scored 19 points and had seven rebounds and made five assists. Gary Chivichyan scored 10 points.

San Francisco (13-6, 2-2) takes on Loyola Marymount at home next Saturday. Pacific faces Portland on the road on Thursday.

