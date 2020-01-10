Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Minlend scores 25, San Francisco tops Santa Clara 80-61

January 10, 2020 2:01 am
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charles Minlend scored a career-high 25 points, Josh Kunen had a double-double and San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 80-61 on Thursday night.

Kunen had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Dons (12-6, 1-2 West Coast Conference) and Jamaree Bouyea added 10 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Jordan Ratinho scored 11 points.

San Francisco blocked 12 shots and shot 53% while holding the Broncos to 33% shooting.

Santa Clara scored 23 first-half points, a season low for the tea, and was outrebounded 45-26.

DJ Mitchell scored a career-high 21 points for the Broncos (14-3, 1-1), whose six-game win streak came to end. Trey Wertz added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

