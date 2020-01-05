Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

|Minnesota
|3
|10
|7
|0
|6
|—
|26
|New Orleans
|3
|7
|0
|10
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 29, 9:52.
Min_FG Bailey 43, 4:05.
Second Quarter
NO_Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), 9:18.
Min_FG Bailey 21, 2:54.
Min_D.Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), :23.
Third Quarter
Min_D.Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:23.
Fourth Quarter
NO_T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:31.
NO_FG Lutz 49, :02.
First Overtime
Min_Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins, 10:40.
A_73,038.
___
|
|Min
|NO
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|362
|324
|Rushes-yards
|40-136
|17-97
|Passing
|226
|227
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|4-44
|Kickoff Returns
|1-3
|5-148
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-30
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-31-0
|27-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|3-31
|Punts
|6-49.7
|5-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-26
|6-52
|Time of Possession
|36:56
|27:24
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 28-94, Mattison 5-20, Abdullah 1-9, Diggs 2-8, Ham 1-3, Thielen 1-3, Cousins 2-(minus 1). New Orleans, T.Hill 4-50, Murray 5-21, Kamara 7-21, Brees 1-5.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 19-31-0-242. New Orleans, Brees 26-33-1-208, T.Hill 1-1-0-50.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 7-129, Rudolph 4-31, Cook 3-36, Diggs 2-19, O.Johnson 2-17, Mattison 1-10. New Orleans, Kamara 8-34, Thomas 7-70, Cook 5-54, T.Hill 2-25, J.Hill 2-3, Harris 1-50, Ginn 1-18, Murray 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 43.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.