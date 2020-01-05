Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

January 5, 2020 4:30 pm
 
Minnesota 3 10 7 0 6 26
New Orleans 3 7 0 10 0 20

First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 29, 9:52.

Min_FG Bailey 43, 4:05.

Second Quarter

NO_Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), 9:18.

Min_FG Bailey 21, 2:54.

Min_D.Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), :23.

Third Quarter

Min_D.Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:23.

Fourth Quarter

NO_T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:31.

NO_FG Lutz 49, :02.

First Overtime

Min_Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins, 10:40.

A_73,038.

Min NO
First downs 22 19
Total Net Yards 362 324
Rushes-yards 40-136 17-97
Passing 226 227
Punt Returns 2-17 4-44
Kickoff Returns 1-3 5-148
Interceptions Ret. 1-30 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-31-0 27-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 3-31
Punts 6-49.7 5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-26 6-52
Time of Possession 36:56 27:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 28-94, Mattison 5-20, Abdullah 1-9, Diggs 2-8, Ham 1-3, Thielen 1-3, Cousins 2-(minus 1). New Orleans, T.Hill 4-50, Murray 5-21, Kamara 7-21, Brees 1-5.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 19-31-0-242. New Orleans, Brees 26-33-1-208, T.Hill 1-1-0-50.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 7-129, Rudolph 4-31, Cook 3-36, Diggs 2-19, O.Johnson 2-17, Mattison 1-10. New Orleans, Kamara 8-34, Thomas 7-70, Cook 5-54, T.Hill 2-25, J.Hill 2-3, Harris 1-50, Ginn 1-18, Murray 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 43.

