Minnesota 62, Ohio St. 59

MINNESOTA (11-8)

Oturu 4-12 3-7 11, Kalscheur 5-13 0-0 13, Carr 7-13 4-7 21, Willis 2-6 1-2 6, Demir 3-6 0-0 6, Omersa 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 1-1 3, Ihnen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-54 9-17 62.

OHIO ST. (12-7)

Walker 4-5 2-4 11, K.Wesson 1-10 0-0 2, Young 5-8 4-8 14, A.Wesson 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 5-12 0-0 12, Muhammad 1-4 2-2 4, Carton 2-4 2-2 8, Liddell 0-1 2-2 2, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Gaffney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 12-18 59.

Halftime_Ohio St. 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-21 (Carr 3-5, Kalscheur 3-7, Willis 1-2, Demir 0-2, Williams 0-2, Oturu 0-3), Ohio St. 5-16 (Carton 2-3, Washington 2-6, Walker 1-2, Muhammad 0-1, A.Wesson 0-1, K.Wesson 0-3). Rebounds_Minnesota 30 (Carr 7), Ohio St. 34 (K.Wesson 14). Assists_Minnesota 8 (Carr, Demir 2), Ohio St. 9 (K.Wesson 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, Ohio St. 17.

