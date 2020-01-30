Minnesota 67, Nebraska 61

NEBRASKA (15-6)

Veerbeek 1-3 0-0 2, Cain 1-5 2-2 4, Eliely 3-4 1-1 7, Haiby 5-14 0-1 10, Whitish 3-4 5-5 13, Bourne 4-7 0-0 8, Brown 6-16 3-3 15, Mershon 1-2 0-0 2, Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 11-12 61

MINNESOTA (13-8)

Bello 5-11 3-4 13, Brunson 6-13 4-4 16, Hubbard 1-8 3-4 5, Powell 7-17 3-5 19, Scalia 4-11 1-1 11, Bello 0-1 0-0 0, Adashchyk 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 24-65 14-18 67

Nebraska 19 20 9 13 — 61 Minnesota 15 15 17 20 — 67

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 2-9 (Haiby 0-4, Whitish 2-3, Brown 0-2), Minnesota 5-17 (Hubbard 0-4, Powell 2-6, Scalia 2-5, Adashchyk 1-2). Assists_Nebraska 12 (Whitish 5), Minnesota 14 (Brunson 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 41 (Cain 2-6), Minnesota 35 (Powell 3-7). Total Fouls_Nebraska 16, Minnesota 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,568.

