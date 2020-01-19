Minnesota 72, Purdue 59

MINNESOTA (12-6)

Bello 4-7 2-2 10, Adashchyk 0-3 0-0 0, Brunson 4-13 4-4 13, Hubbard 7-12 0-0 17, Scalia 6-14 3-3 18, Bello 0-0 0-0 0, Tomancova 2-2 0-0 4, Powell 4-12 1-2 10, Totals 27-63 10-11 72

PURDUE (12-7)

Grant 3-8 0-0 6, Harris 5-10 5-6 15, McLaughlin 4-10 0-0 10, Oden 7-16 1-1 17, Traylor 1-1 1-2 3, Woltman 0-0 1-2 1, Diagne 0-0 1-2 1, Hardin 2-7 0-0 6, Whilby 0-6 0-0 0, Makolo 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 9-13 59

Minnesota 16 19 19 18 — 72 Purdue 16 15 12 16 — 59

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-19 (Brunson 1-2, Hubbard 3-6, Scalia 3-8, Powell 1-3), Purdue 6-22 (Grant 0-1, McLaughlin 2-6, Oden 2-6, Hardin 2-7, Whilby 0-2). Assists_Minnesota 14 (Bello 3), Purdue 13 (McLaughlin 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (Bello 5-10), Purdue 36 (Oden 2-7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Purdue 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,077.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.