Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 72, Purdue 59

January 19, 2020 5:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNESOTA (12-6)

Bello 4-7 2-2 10, Adashchyk 0-3 0-0 0, Brunson 4-13 4-4 13, Hubbard 7-12 0-0 17, Scalia 6-14 3-3 18, Bello 0-0 0-0 0, Tomancova 2-2 0-0 4, Powell 4-12 1-2 10, Totals 27-63 10-11 72

PURDUE (12-7)

Grant 3-8 0-0 6, Harris 5-10 5-6 15, McLaughlin 4-10 0-0 10, Oden 7-16 1-1 17, Traylor 1-1 1-2 3, Woltman 0-0 1-2 1, Diagne 0-0 1-2 1, Hardin 2-7 0-0 6, Whilby 0-6 0-0 0, Makolo 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 9-13 59

Minnesota 16 19 19 18 72
Purdue 16 15 12 16 59

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-19 (Brunson 1-2, Hubbard 3-6, Scalia 3-8, Powell 1-3), Purdue 6-22 (Grant 0-1, McLaughlin 2-6, Oden 2-6, Hardin 2-7, Whilby 0-2). Assists_Minnesota 14 (Bello 3), Purdue 13 (McLaughlin 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (Bello 5-10), Purdue 36 (Oden 2-7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Purdue 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,077.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending