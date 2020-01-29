Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota faces tough test vs No. 19 Illinois

January 29, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) vs. No. 19 Illinois (15-5, 7-2)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Illinois presents a tough challenge for Minnesota. Minnesota has won two of its four games against ranked teams this season. Illinois has won its last six games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Alihan Demir and Payton Willis have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Golden Gophers scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Fighting Illini have given up just 61.1 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 68 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ayo Dosunmu has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. Dosunmu has accounted for 24 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 11-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

FLOOR SPACING: Minnesota’s Willis has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.2 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU