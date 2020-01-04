Listen Live Sports

Minute’s applause in French games after Guingamp player dies

January 4, 2020 3:07 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — A minute’s applause was held at games in the French Cup on Saturday to honor a player at second-tier team Guingamp who died in a car accident.

Nathael Julan, a 23-year-old forward, died after training on Friday, tournament organizers said.

The French Football Federation has sent its condolences to the family and friends of Julan, who came through the youth system at Le Havre before joining Guingamp in January 2018. He spent last season on loan at Valenciennes before returning to Guingamp, which was relegated from Ligue 1 at the end of last season.

There was applause to commemorate the life of Julan before each match in the last 64 on Saturday. The same will happen on Sunday.

There was a big surprise Saturday with top-flight team Toulouse conceding a goal in the sixth minute of injury time and losing 1-0 at Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire, an amateur side which plays in the country’s fourth tier.

Toulouse is in last place in Ligue 1, where it has lost nine straight games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

