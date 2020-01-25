Mississippi 70, Georgia 60

MISSISSIPPI (10-9)

Tyree 8-15 3-5 20, Hinson 3-6 2-2 9, Shuler 1-5 1-2 3, Buffen 5-6 4-4 14, Sy 6-12 3-4 16, Williams 3-4 0-0 8, Crowley 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 13-17 70.

GEORGIA (11-8)

Edwards 3-12 4-4 13, Wheeler 3-8 5-6 11, Hammonds 1-8 2-6 4, Camara 1-5 1-2 3, Harris 5-9 2-2 15, Crump 1-8 2-2 5, Gresham 1-1 1-1 3, Brown 1-1 2-2 4, Fagan 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 19-25 60.

Halftime_Mississippi 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi 5-9 (Williams 2-3, Sy 1-1, Hinson 1-2, Tyree 1-2, Buffen 0-1), Georgia 7-23 (Harris 3-4, Edwards 3-10, Crump 1-7, Hammonds 0-1, Wheeler 0-1). Rebounds_Mississippi 25 (Hinson, Shuler 6), Georgia 34 (Harris 8). Assists_Mississippi 8 (Tyree 4), Georgia 8 (Hammonds 4). Total Fouls_Mississippi 18, Georgia 19. A_10,523 (10,523).

