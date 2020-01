Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

By The Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-7)

Perry 9-14 6-7 27, Woodard 6-7 2-2 16, Ado 3-5 0-0 6, Weatherspoon 4-9 4-4 13, Stewart 2-5 0-1 4, Carter 4-11 3-3 12, Molinar 0-1 0-0 0, Oduro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 15-17 78.

FLORIDA (12-8)

Lewis 6-10 2-2 17, Blackshear 3-10 5-8 13, Nembhard 5-12 0-0 10, Johnson 4-8 2-2 10, Locke 2-7 0-0 5, Payne 1-3 0-0 2, Mann 2-5 0-0 6, Glover 3-3 2-2 8, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 11-14 71.

Halftime_Florida 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 7-12 (Perry 3-3, Woodard 2-2, Weatherspoon 1-2, Carter 1-3, Stewart 0-2), Florida 8-21 (Lewis 3-5, Blackshear 2-4, Mann 2-4, Locke 1-5, Nembhard 0-3). Rebounds_Mississippi St. 30 (Ado 9), Florida 21 (Blackshear 7). Assists_Mississippi St. 13 (Weatherspoon 8), Florida 12 (Nembhard, Locke 3). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 14, Florida 14. A_8,248 (10,133).

