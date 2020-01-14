Listen Live Sports

Mississippi St. cruises to 27-point win over Missouri

January 14, 2020 11:17 pm
 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an easy 72-45 victory over Missouri on Tuesday.

Perry has now collected nine double-doubles this season and has 18 for his career. Tyson Carter had 15 points while Nick Weatherspoon added 11 for Mississippi State (10-6 overall, 1-3 in SEC), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Missouri (9-7, 1-3) was led by Kobe Brown’s 14 points and Brown was the only Tiger to finish in double digits.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening four minutes. Missouri did not get on the scoreboard until Kobe Brown sank a 3 pointer with 15:06 remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs’ hot shooting in the first half continued as Mississippi State made 9 of 12 shots to open the game en route to a 19-7 lead.

The Bulldogs stretched the lead to 31-11 after a Weatherspoon 3-pointer with 4:04 left in the first half. Mississippi State maintained that advantage the rest of the way and led 40-20 at halftime. Missouri’s point total in the first half was the lowest allowed against SEC competition during Howland’s four-plus seasons at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State shot a sizzling 60.7% in the first half while Missouri shot just 34.8% from the field. The Tigers were just 2 of 10 beyond the arc in the opening half while Mississippi State was 3 of 8 on 3s. The Tigers held a 13-12 rebounding edge in the opening half but had 13 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers’ struggles in Starkville continued on Tuesday with another loss at Humphrey Coliseum. Missouri is now just 1-6 all-time at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: In desperate search for their first conference win, the Bulldogs finally got that against Missouri. With two more home games over the next eight days, Mississippi State has a chance to get to .500 in the SEC after an 0-3 start.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers remain on the road and travel to Alabama on Saturday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs continue their three-game homestand on Saturday and play host to Georgia.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

