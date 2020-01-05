MISSOURI 69, LSU 65

FG FT Reb LSU (11-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Mitchell 38 5-9 3-9 10-16 0 3 14 Aifuwa 26 2-9 0-0 2-7 0 3 4 Brooks 17 0-7 2-2 1-1 0 1 2 Cherry 12 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 2 Pointer 37 6-16 11-12 1-4 2 2 23 Trasi 13 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 0 Richard-Harris 14 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 2 Seay 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Spencer 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0 Young 30 7-14 4-6 1-4 0 4 18 Totals 200 22-66 20-29 20-38 3 17 65

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 1-16, (Mitchell 1-2, Aifuwa 0-1, Brooks 0-5, Cherry 0-1, Pointer 0-3, Trasi 0-3, Young 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Spencer 1)

Turnovers: 7 (Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2, Pointer 1, Richard-Harris 1, Spencer 1)

Steals: 10 (Mitchell 3, Cherry 2, Pointer 2, Aifuwa 1, Richard-Harris 1, Young 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb MISSOURI (4-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Schuchts 25 1-5 0-0 0-2 1 5 3 Blackwell 36 4-11 6-6 2-11 5 4 15 Chavis 31 5-7 0-0 0-7 5 5 13 Roundtree 23 3-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 8 Smith 33 5-6 3-4 1-3 1 2 13 Frank 24 4-8 0-0 2-4 0 2 11 Garner 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2 Green 10 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 5 0 Troup 15 1-2 1-2 0-2 1 1 4 Totals 200 24-47 10-12 7-34 14 25 69

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 11-26, (Chavis 3-5, Frank 3-6, Roundtree 2-4, Schuchts 1-5, Blackwell 1-3, Troup 1-2, Smith 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Schuchts 1, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Blackwell 5, Frank 4, Schuchts 2, Chavis 2, Smith 2, Garner 2, Roundtree 1, Green 1)

Steals: 3 (Blackwell 1, Frank 1, Green 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

LSU 13 8 18 26 —65 Missouri 23 19 10 17 —69

A_4,437.

Officials_Roy Gulbeyan, Angelica Suffren, Eric Baker.

