MISSOURI 69, LSU 65

LSU (11-3)

Mitchell 5-9 3-9 14, Aifuwa 2-9 0-0 4, Brooks 0-7 2-2 2, Cherry 1-5 0-0 2, Pointer 6-16 11-12 23, Trasi 0-3 0-0 0, Richard-Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Seay 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Young 7-14 4-6 18, Totals 22-66 20-29 65.

MISSOURI (4-11)

Schuchts 1-5 0-0 3, Blackwell 4-11 6-6 15, Chavis 5-7 0-0 13, Roundtree 3-6 0-0 8, Smith 5-6 3-4 13, Frank 4-8 0-0 11, Garner 1-1 0-0 2, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Troup 1-2 1-2 4, Totals 24-47 10-12 69.

LSU 13 8 18 26 —65 Missouri 23 19 10 17 —69

3-Point Goals_LSU 1-16 (Mitchell 1-2, Aifuwa 0-1, Brooks 0-5, Cherry 0-1, Pointer 0-3, Trasi 0-3, Young 0-1), Missouri 11-26 (Schuchts 1-5, Blackwell 1-3, Chavis 3-5, Roundtree 2-4, Smith 0-1, Frank 3-6, Troup 1-2). Assists_LSU 3 (Pointer 2), Missouri 14 (Blackwell 5). Fouled Out_Missouri Schuchts, Chavis, Green. Rebounds_LSU 38 (Mitchell 16), Missouri 34 (Blackwell 11). Total Fouls_LSU 17, Missouri 25. Technical Fouls_None.A_4,437.

