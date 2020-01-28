Missouri 72, Georgia 69

GEORGIA (11-9)

Edwards 9-24 2-4 23, Hammonds 0-1 0-0 0, Gresham 2-2 5-5 9, Camara 5-9 2-2 12, Harris 1-4 6-6 8, Crump 4-8 2-2 13, C.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 1-1 0-2 2, Fagan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 17-21 69.

MISSOURI (10-10)

D.Smith 4-11 5-5 16, Pickett 5-11 0-0 11, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Mi.Smith 4-7 1-2 12, Nikko 5-7 3-4 13, Pinson 4-8 6-8 16, Ma.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, K.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Okongo 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-53 16-21 72.

Halftime_Georgia 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 6-21 (Crump 3-4, Edwards 3-12, C.Brown 0-1, Hammonds 0-1, Harris 0-1, Camara 0-2), Missouri 10-23 (Mi.Smith 3-5, D.Smith 3-6, Pinson 2-4, Pickett 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Ma.Smith 0-2, Watson 0-3). Fouled Out_Gresham. Rebounds_Georgia 30 (Edwards 10), Missouri 26 (Mi.Smith 7). Assists_Georgia 10 (Edwards 3), Missouri 11 (D.Smith, Pickett 3). Total Fouls_Georgia 21, Missouri 18. A_8,451 (15,061).

