Missouri St. 67, Valparaiso 60

January 23, 2020 10:38 pm
 
VALPARAISO (10-10)

Freeman-Liberty 4-18 2-3 11, Gordon 1-9 3-4 5, Sackey 4-9 2-3 11, Clay 2-9 0-0 4, Kiser 1-3 2-2 4, Fazekas 2-5 0-0 6, McMillan 4-8 1-1 12, Krikke 2-3 0-0 5, Morgan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-66 10-13 60.

MISSOURI ST. (10-10)

Cook 6-12 12-16 27, Mosley 4-14 1-1 9, Black 3-8 0-0 8, Cooper 0-2 2-2 2, Da Silva 1-5 0-0 2, Prim 4-7 1-2 9, Hall 2-4 0-0 5, West 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 21-57 18-23 67.

Halftime_Missouri St. 36-16. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 8-39 (McMillan 3-6, Fazekas 2-5, Krikke 1-2, Sackey 1-4, Freeman-Liberty 1-10, Kiser 0-2, Clay 0-5, Gordon 0-5), Missouri St. 7-22 (Cook 3-5, Black 2-5, Hall 1-1, West 1-3, Cooper 0-2, Mosley 0-6). Fouled Out_Fazekas, McMillan. Rebounds_Valparaiso 34 (Clay 8), Missouri St. 44 (Da Silva 8). Assists_Valparaiso 10 (Sackey 3), Missouri St. 10 (Black 3). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 22, Missouri St. 14. A_4,536 (11,000).

