Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Missouri St. 68, Evansville 58

January 18, 2020 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

MISSOURI ST. (9-10)

Mosley 10-14 0-0 23, Black 1-3 0-0 3, Cook 6-13 4-4 19, Prim 6-13 0-0 12, Cooper 1-5 5-5 7, West 1-4 0-1 2, Mohammed 0-1 0-0 0, Jos.Hall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 9-10 68.

EVANSVILLE (9-10)

Frederking 2-6 0-0 5, Riley 7-14 6-6 21, Joh.Hall 3-10 0-0 6, Cunliffe 2-12 2-3 7, Givance 2-3 0-0 5, Newton 1-3 0-0 2, Labinowicz 1-3 0-0 2, Kuhlman 2-2 0-0 4, Henderson 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-57 8-9 58.

Halftime_Evansville 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-18 (Mosley 3-3, Cook 3-7, Black 1-3, Cooper 0-2, West 0-3), Evansville 6-27 (Henderson 2-3, Givance 1-2, Cunliffe 1-4, Frederking 1-4, Riley 1-5, Labinowicz 0-1, Newton 0-2, Joh.Hall 0-6). Rebounds_Missouri St. 32 (Mosley 8), Evansville 29 (Joh.Hall, Newton, Labinowicz 5). Assists_Missouri St. 11 (Cook 4), Evansville 10 (Riley, Cunliffe, Givance, Labinowicz 2). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 17, Evansville 14. A_4,591 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending