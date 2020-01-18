Missouri St. 68, Evansville 58

MISSOURI ST. (9-10)

Mosley 10-14 0-0 23, Black 1-3 0-0 3, Cook 6-13 4-4 19, Prim 6-13 0-0 12, Cooper 1-5 5-5 7, West 1-4 0-1 2, Mohammed 0-1 0-0 0, Jos.Hall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 9-10 68.

EVANSVILLE (9-10)

Frederking 2-6 0-0 5, Riley 7-14 6-6 21, Joh.Hall 3-10 0-0 6, Cunliffe 2-12 2-3 7, Givance 2-3 0-0 5, Newton 1-3 0-0 2, Labinowicz 1-3 0-0 2, Kuhlman 2-2 0-0 4, Henderson 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-57 8-9 58.

Halftime_Evansville 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-18 (Mosley 3-3, Cook 3-7, Black 1-3, Cooper 0-2, West 0-3), Evansville 6-27 (Henderson 2-3, Givance 1-2, Cunliffe 1-4, Frederking 1-4, Riley 1-5, Labinowicz 0-1, Newton 0-2, Joh.Hall 0-6). Rebounds_Missouri St. 32 (Mosley 8), Evansville 29 (Joh.Hall, Newton, Labinowicz 5). Assists_Missouri St. 11 (Cook 4), Evansville 10 (Riley, Cunliffe, Givance, Labinowicz 2). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 17, Evansville 14. A_4,591 (10,000).

