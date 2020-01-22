MLB Calendar

Jan. 21 — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame voting results announced.

Feb. 4-6 — Owners meetings, Orlando, Florida.

Feb. 4-21 — Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.

Feb. 11 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 21 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 26 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 18-19 — San Diego vs. Arizona at Mexico City.

April 28-30 — New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

June 10-12 — Amateur draft, Omaha, Neb.

June 15 — International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 — International amateur signing period opens.

July 10 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 14 — All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

July 26 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 13 — New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 23 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Sept. 29-30 — Wild-card games.

Oct. 20 — World Series starts.

October TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA — Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA — Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6 — Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.

Dec. 7-10 — Winter meetings, Dallas.

