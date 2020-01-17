MLB Drug Suspensions

Players that have been suspended for violations of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program since 2005 when testing with penalties for first violations began (x-tested positive while on 40-man roster):

2020 (1 player)

Jan. 17 — Justin Lawrence, RHP, Colorado, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

2019 (8 players)

Sept. 7 — Michael Pineda, RHP, Minnesota, 60 games, hydrochlorothiazide.

Aug. 6 — Tim Beckham, INF, Seattle, 80 games, stanozolol.

June 21 — Frankie Montas, RHP, Oakland, 80 games, ostarine.

May 2 — Mike Marjama, C, Retired Free Agent, 80 games, oxandrolone.

May 1 — x-Logan Webb, RHP, San Francisco, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

March 12 — Francis Martes, RHP, Houston, 80 games, clomiphene.

March 6 — Steven Wright, RHP, Boston, 80 games, human growth hormone GHRP-2.

Jan. 16 — x-Eric Skoglund, LHP, Kansas City, 80 games, ostarine and ligandrol.

2018 (8 players)

May 24 — Welington Castillo, C, Chicago White Sox, 80 games, erythropoietin.

May 15 — Robinson Cano, SS, Seattle, 80 games, furosemide.

March 18 — Jorge Polanco, SS, Minnesota, 80 games, stanozolol.

March 16 — x-Thomas Pannone, LHP, Toronto, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

March 10 — x-Jorge Bonifacio, OF, Kansas City, 80 games, boldenone.

Feb. 7 — x-Raudy Read, C, Washington, 80 games, boldenone.

Jan. 27 — Nik Turley, LHP, Pittsburgh, 80 games, ipamorelin.

Jan. 23 — x-Dean Deetz, RHP, Houston, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

2017 (3 players)

July 1 — David Paulino, RHP, Houston, 80 games, boldenone.

April 18 — Sterling Marte, OF, Pittsburgh, 80 games, nandrolone.

April 14 — x-Elniery Garcia, LHP, Philadelphia, 80 games, boldenone.

2016 (13 players)

July 8 — Cody Stanley, C, Free Agent, 162 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

June 13 — x-Herschel Powell, OF, Seattle, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

June 16 — x-Alec Asher, RHP, Philadelphia, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

June 1 — Marlon Byrd, OF, Cleveland, 162 games, ipamorelin

May 10 — x-Raul Mondesi, INF, Kansas City, 50 games, clenbuterol

May 2 — Josh Ravin, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers, 80 games, Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2.

April 28 — Dee Gordon, 2B, Miami, 80 games, testosterone and Clostebol.

April 22 — Chris Colabello, 1B-OF, Toronto, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

April 14 — Daniel Stumpf, LHP, Philadelphia, 80 games, dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

April 1 — Taylor Teagarden, C, Free Agent, 80 games, unamed PED.

Feb. 26 — Abraham Almonte, OF, Cleveland, 80 games, boldenone.

Feb. 12 — Jenrry Mejia, RHP, N.Y. Mets, life, boldenone (third positive test).

Feb. 5 — Juan Duran, OF, Cincinnati, 80 games, drostanolone, stanozolol and nandrolone.

2015 (6)

Sept. 12 — Cody Stanley, C, St. Louis, 80 games, testosterone.

July 28 — Jenrry Mejia, RHP, N.Y. Mets, 162 games, stanozolol and boldenone.

April 20 — Andrew McKirahan, LHP, Atlanta, 80 games, ipamorelin.

April 11 — Jenrry Mejia, RHP, N.Y. Mets, 80 games, stanozolol.

April 3 — Ervin Santana, RHP, Minnesota, stanozolol.

April 2 — x-Arodys Vizcaino, RHP, Atlanta, 80 games, steroid.

March 27 — David Rollins, P, Seattle, 80 games, stanozolol.

2014 (1)

July 23 — Cameron Maybin, OF, San Diego, 25 games, amphetamine.

2013 (15)

Dec. 20 — Troy Patton, LHP, Baltimore, 25 games, amphetamine.

Aug. 17 — Miguel Tejada, INF, Kansas City, 105 games, amphetamine. Tejada previously tested positive under the league’s amphetamine policy. That subjected him to a 25-game ban for a second test and an 80-game suspension for a third.

Aug. 5 — Alex Rodriguez, 3B, New York Yankees, 211 games from Aug. 8 through the remainder of the 2013 season and the 2014 seasons (reduced to 162 games — the 2014 season). Philadelphia LHP Antonio Bastardo, San Diego SS Everth Cabrera, New York Yankees C Francisco Cervelli, Texas OF Nelson Cruz, San Diego RHP Fautino De Los Santos (San Antonio-Texas), Houston LHP Sergio Escalona-x (Corpus Christi-Texas), New York Yankees OF Fernando Martinez-x (Scranton/Wilkes-IL), Seattle C Jesus Montero, Free Agent LHP Jordan Norberto-x, Detroit SS Jhonny Peralta, New York Mets OF Cesar Puello-x (Binghamton-Eastern) and New York Mets INF Jordany Valdespin-x (Las Vegas-PCL), 50 games each for violations of drug agreement and collective bargaining agreement.

July 29 — Ryan Braun, OF, Milwaukee, 65 games (remainder of season), violations of drug agreement and collective bargaining agreement.

2012 (8)

Nov. 27 — Carlos Ruiz, C, Philadelphia, 25 games, amphetamine.

Nov. 7 — Yasmani Grandal, C, San Diego, 50 games, testosterone.

Nov. 2 — Ryan Adams, SS, Baltimore, 25 games, amphetamine.

Aug. 22 — Bartolo Colon, RHP, Oakland, 50 games, testosterone.

Aug. 15 — Melky Cabrera, OF, San Francisco, 50 games, testosterone.

June 25 — Marlon Byrd, OF, Free Agent, 50 games, Tamoxifen.

June 19 — Freddy Galvis, INF, Philadelphia, 50 games, Clostebol metabolite.

May 7 — Guillermo Mota, RHP, San Francisco, 100 games, Clenbuterol.

2011 (2)

Dec. 4 — Manny Ramirez, OF, Free Agent, 50 games, violation.

Aug. 19 — Mark Rogers, P, Milwaukee, stimulant.

Ramirez announcement of pending issue made on April 8 while with Tampa Bay, when he opted to retire. On Dec. 4, Ramirez applied for reinstatement from voluntary retired list. MLB and the MLBPA agreed that he would serve a 50-game suspension for his violation upon his reinstatement after signing with a new club.

2010 (2)

Aug. 20 — Ronny Paulino, C, Florida, 50 games, performance.

April 20 — Edinson Volquez, P, Cincinnati, 50 games, performance.

2009 (4)

May 7 — Manny Ramirez, OF, L.A. Dodgers, 50 games, banned substance.

March 23 — x-Kelvin Pichardo, P, San Francisco, 50 games, performance.

Jan. 6 — x-Sergio Mitre, P, N.Y. Yankees, 50 games, performance.

Jan. 6 — J.C. Romero, P, Philadelphia, 50 games, performance.

2008 (3)

Nov. 11 — x-Henry Owens, P, Florida, 50 games, performance.

May 28 — x-Humberto Cota, C, Colorado, 50 games, performance.

April 30 — x-Eliezer Alfonzo, C, San Francisco, 50 games, performance.

2007 (8)

Dec. 6 — Jay Gibbons, OF, Baltimore, 15 days, performance.

Dec. 6 — Jose Guillen, OF, Kansas City, 15 days, performance.

Nov. 27 — Dan Serafini, P, Free Agent, 50 games, performance.

Oct. 31 — Mike Cameron, OF, Free Agent, 25 games, stimulant.

Sept. 7 — Ryan Jorgensen, C, Cincinnati, 50 games, violation.

Aug. 3 — Neifi Perez, INF, Detroit, 80 games, stimulant.

July 6 — Neifi Perez, INF, Detroit, 25 games, stimulant.

May 7 — Juan Salas, P, Tampa Bay, 50 games, performance.

2006 (3)

Nov. 1 — Guillermo Mota, P, Free Agent, 50 games, performance.

June 12 — Jason Grimsley, P, Arizona, 50 games, performance.

April 28 — x-Yusaku Iriki, P, N.Y. Mets, 50 games, performance.

2005 (12)

Nov. 2 — Matt Lawton, OF, Free Agent, 10 days, performance.

Oct. 18 — Felix Heredia, P, N.Y. Mets, 10 days, performance.

Oct. 4 — Carlos Almanzar, P, Texas, 10 days, performance.

Sept. 7 — Mike Morse, INF-OF, Seattle, 10 days, performance.

Aug. 2 — Ryan Franklin, P, Seattle, 10 days, performance.

Aug. 1 — Rafael Palmeiro, INF, Baltimore, 10 days, performance.

July 8 — Rafael Betancourt, P, Cleveland, 10 days, performance.

May 2 — Juan Rincon, P, Minnesota, 10 days, unavailable.

April 26 — Jamal Strong, OF, Seattle, 10 days, performance.

April 20 — Agustin Montero, P, Texas, 10 days, unavailable.

April 11 — Jorge Piedra, OF, Colorado, 10 days, unavailable.

April 3 — Alex Sanchez, OF, Tampa Bay, 10 days, performance.

