MLS, players extend labor deal through Feb 7

January 30, 2020 12:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer and its players are extending their collective bargaining agreement for a week through Feb. 7.

The league and the Major League Soccer Players Association issued a joint statement Thursday stating “the two groups have engaged in productive discussions and will continue to negotiate.”

The current five-year deal had been set to expire Friday night.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

