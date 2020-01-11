Listen Live Sports

Mocs make 17 3-pointers in 105-67 win over Samford

January 11, 2020 4:39 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.. (AP) — Ramon Vila scored a career-high 24 points as Chattanooga beat Samford 105-67 on Saturday, with the Mocs making a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Matt Ryan added 20 points for the Mocs. Ryan also had seven rebounds and six assists. David Jean-Baptiste had 19 points and eight assists for Chattanooga (11-6, 2-2 Southern Conference). Stefan Kenic added 17 points.

Chattanooga shot 17 of 31 from the arc. Ryan was 6 of 7 from the arc and Kenic made all five of his.

It was the first time this season Chattanooga scored at least 100 points.

Chattanooga put up 64 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Josh Sharkey had 21 points and five steals for the Bulldogs (8-10, 2-2). Robert Allen added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Donte Tatum had six rebounds.

Chattanooga plays Wofford at home on Wednesday. Samford plays East Tennessee State on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

