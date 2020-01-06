Listen Live Sports

Monday’s College Basketball

January 6, 2020 11:15 pm
 
EAST

Baruch 72, John Jay 66

Colgate 70, Army 65

Old Westbury 83, Sarah Lawrence 71

York (NY) 74, Staten Island 59

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 66, Jackson St. 57

Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73

Coastal Carolina 93, Louisiana-Monroe 64

Grambling St. 68, Alabama St. 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Appalachian St. 73

Morgan St. 77, SC State 63

NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT

Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. 95, Texas Southern 80

Arkansas St. 90, Georgia St. 87

Prairie View 64, Southern U. 54

South Alabama 66, Texas-Arlington 54

Troy 71, Texas St. 63

UALR 79, Georgia Southern 73

West Virginia 55, Oklahoma St. 41

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

