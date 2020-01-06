Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch 72, John Jay 66
Colgate 70, Army 65
Old Westbury 83, Sarah Lawrence 71
York (NY) 74, Staten Island 59
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 66, Jackson St. 57
Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73
Coastal Carolina 93, Louisiana-Monroe 64
Grambling St. 68, Alabama St. 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Appalachian St. 73
Morgan St. 77, SC State 63
NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT
Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
Alcorn St. 95, Texas Southern 80
Arkansas St. 90, Georgia St. 87
Prairie View 64, Southern U. 54
South Alabama 66, Texas-Arlington 54
Troy 71, Texas St. 63
UALR 79, Georgia Southern 73
West Virginia 55, Oklahoma St. 41
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
