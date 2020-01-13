Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Boston U. 85, Loyola (Md.) 53
Cornell 70, Elmira 33
NC A&T 98, Delaware St. 77
NC Central 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64, OT
SC State 101, Howard 95, OT
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 87, Grambling St. 69
Ark.-Pine Bluff 61, Alabama St. 56
Bethune-Cookman 85, Morgan St. 78
Florida A&M 65, Coppin St. 54
MVSU 72, Alabama A&M 66
Southern U. 56, Jackson St. 50
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Montana 85, Portland St. 70
