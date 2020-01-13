Listen Live Sports

Monday’s College Basketball

January 13, 2020 11:45 pm
 
EAST

Boston U. 85, Loyola (Md.) 53

Cornell 70, Elmira 33

NC A&T 98, Delaware St. 77

NC Central 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64, OT

SC State 101, Howard 95, OT

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 87, Grambling St. 69

Ark.-Pine Bluff 61, Alabama St. 56

Bethune-Cookman 85, Morgan St. 78

Florida A&M 65, Coppin St. 54

MVSU 72, Alabama A&M 66

Southern U. 56, Jackson St. 50

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Montana 85, Portland St. 70

