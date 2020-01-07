Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 30, Liberty Christian 20
Arcadia 65, Bruton 60
Blacksburg 65, Giles 43
Bland County 78, Narrows 74
Buffalo Gap 64, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 45
Carroll County 72, Rock Ridge 49
Central of Lunenburg 55, Appomattox Regional GS 51
Charles City County High School 84, Windsor 56
Chatham 59, Patrick County 33
Chincoteague 49, Holly Grove, Md. 44
Cosby 53, Manchester 43
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 64, Thomas Walker 30
Floyd County 89, Alleghany 73
George Wythe-Richmond 64, Powhatan 37
Goochland 83, Fluvanna 80
Grove Avenue Baptist 56, The New Community School 39
Hampton Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 37
Hancock, Md. 57, Lighthouse Academy 24
Heritage-Lynchburg 40, E.C. Glass 36
J.I. Burton 70, Holston 57
James Wood 34, John Handley 30
Jefferson Forest 51, Brookville 33
Lloyd Bird 65, Clover Hill 50
Lord Botetourt 79, Glenvar 58
Mathews 56, Essex 27
atoaca 72, Highland Springs 71, OT
Midlothian 65, Huguenot 33
Mountain View 85, King George 76
Norfolk Christian School 72, Greenbrier Christian 64
Pendleton County, W.Va. 66, Bath County 50
Potomac 71, Gar-Field 35
Prince George 68, Atlee 66, OT
Princess Anne 53, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 45
Riverside 57, Freedom (South Riding) 55, OT
Roanoke Catholic 62, New Covenant 45
Rustburg 49, Liberty-Bedford 46, OT
Stone Bridge 70, Briar Woods 67
Veritas Collegiate Academy 85, Yeshivah 56
Walsingham Academy 70, Tabb 64
Warren County 54, Clarke County 45
Westfield 68, James Robinson 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 30, Liberty Christian 20
Atlee 67, Prince George 47
Blacksburg 35, Hidden Valley 33
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 36, Brunswick Academy 31
Briar Woods 36, Stone Bridge 28
Carroll County 76, Giles 46
Central of Lunenburg 50, Appomattox Regional GS 17
Charles City County High School 65, Windsor 15
Chincoteague 28, Holly Grove, Md. 20
Cosby 60, Manchester 41
E.C. Glass 55, Heritage-Lynchburg 25
Floyd County 73, Alleghany 47
Forest Park 65, C.D. Hylton 26
GW-Danville 34, Dan River 16
Gates County, N.C. 43, Southampton 40
Goochland 57, Prince Edward County 30
Hampshire, W.Va. 46, John Handley 39
Highland-Warrenton 68, Christ Chapel Academy 19
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 32, Lynchburg Home School 19
Jefferson Forest 51, Brookville 33
John Battle 40, Lebanon 32
King George 44, Stafford 27
Landstown 44, Lakeland 32
Lloyd Bird 46, Clover Hill 19
Mathews 59, Essex 31
Midlothian 63, Huguenot 31
Mountain View 37, Courtland 31
Norfolk Christian School 43, Greenbrier Christian 28
Patrick County 54, Chatham Hall 51
Potomac 85, Gar-Field 10
Potomac Falls 34, Tuscarora 31
Powhatan 44, George Wythe-Richmond 15
Radford 60, James River-Buchanan 28
Riverside 51, Freedom (South Riding) 32
Rustburg 47, Liberty-Bedford 27
Southampton Academy 46, Kenston Forest 26
Summit Christian Academy 34, Suffolk Christian Academy 31
Thomas Walker 42, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 25
Turner Ashby 60, Buffalo Gap 36
Walsingham Academy 48, Tabb 34
Warren County 55, Clarke County 51
Wilson Memorial 51, Page County 40
Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 36, State Line 14
