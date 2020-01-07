Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for College and Career Exploration 67, Loch Raven 31

Baltimore Poly 82, Patterson 37

Benjamin Franklin High School 62, Patapsco 61

Boys Latin 71, Pikesville 58

C. Milton Wright 82, Western STES 51

Centennial 65, Winters Mill 19

Chincoteague, Va. 49, Holly Grove 44

Edgewood 60, Dundalk 58, OT

Glen Burnie 67, Chopticon 55

Glenelg CS 68, Archbishop Spalding 67, OT

Hancock 57, Lighthouse Academy, Va. 24

Hereford 83, North Harford 55

Indian Creek 62, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 40

Joppatowne 48, Bel Air 47

Long Reach 64, Hammond 36

Mountain Ridge 61, Clear Spring 51

Owings Mills 63, Manchester Valley 53

Parkside 81, Snow Hill 75

River Hill 62, Liberty 46

Salisbury Christian School 58, Saint Michaels 31

Severna Park 60, Old Mill 59

St. Frances 74, Mt. Carmel 63

Towson 73, Carver Arts & Tech 68

Walkersville 62, Catoctin 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bel Air 60, Perry Hall 52

Calvert 51, Arundel 47

Chincoteague, Va. 28, Holly Grove 20

Eastern Tech 49, Hammond 46

Elkton 58, Kenwood 25

Fallston 57, Francis Scott Key 31

Glenelg CS 48, Atholton 46

Hancock 44, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 38, OT

Hancock 44, Lighthouse Christian 38

Hereford 62, North Harford 18

John Carroll 53, Edgewood 20

Liberty 62, South Carroll 51

Maryvale 49, Towson 37

McDonogh School 76, Mt. Carmel 45

Montgomery Blair 52, Quince Orchard 47

Oakland Southern 47, Hedgesville, W.Va. 37

Pallotti 47, River Hill 30

Parkside 61, Snow Hill 20

Patterson 89, Baltimore Poly 2

Roland Park Country 68, Dulaney 19

Saint Paul’s Girls 57, Mercy 34

Westlake 45, Bladensburg 40

Wicomico 55, Pocomoke 13

Woodlawn 58, Overlea 40

