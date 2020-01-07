Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for College and Career Exploration 67, Loch Raven 31
Baltimore Poly 82, Patterson 37
Benjamin Franklin High School 62, Patapsco 61
Boys Latin 71, Pikesville 58
C. Milton Wright 82, Western STES 51
Centennial 65, Winters Mill 19
Chincoteague, Va. 49, Holly Grove 44
Edgewood 60, Dundalk 58, OT
Glen Burnie 67, Chopticon 55
Glenelg CS 68, Archbishop Spalding 67, OT
Hancock 57, Lighthouse Academy, Va. 24
Hereford 83, North Harford 55
Indian Creek 62, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 40
Joppatowne 48, Bel Air 47
Long Reach 64, Hammond 36
Mountain Ridge 61, Clear Spring 51
Owings Mills 63, Manchester Valley 53
Parkside 81, Snow Hill 75
River Hill 62, Liberty 46
Salisbury Christian School 58, Saint Michaels 31
Severna Park 60, Old Mill 59
St. Frances 74, Mt. Carmel 63
Towson 73, Carver Arts & Tech 68
Walkersville 62, Catoctin 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bel Air 60, Perry Hall 52
Calvert 51, Arundel 47
Chincoteague, Va. 28, Holly Grove 20
Eastern Tech 49, Hammond 46
Elkton 58, Kenwood 25
Fallston 57, Francis Scott Key 31
Glenelg CS 48, Atholton 46
Hancock 44, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 38, OT
Hancock 44, Lighthouse Christian 38
Hereford 62, North Harford 18
John Carroll 53, Edgewood 20
Liberty 62, South Carroll 51
Maryvale 49, Towson 37
McDonogh School 76, Mt. Carmel 45
Montgomery Blair 52, Quince Orchard 47
Oakland Southern 47, Hedgesville, W.Va. 37
Pallotti 47, River Hill 30
Parkside 61, Snow Hill 20
Patterson 89, Baltimore Poly 2
Roland Park Country 68, Dulaney 19
Saint Paul’s Girls 57, Mercy 34
Westlake 45, Bladensburg 40
Wicomico 55, Pocomoke 13
Woodlawn 58, Overlea 40
